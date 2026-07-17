Shaji Purushothaman fails to appear, trial court defers case to July 30

Purushothaman's counsel informed VII Additional District and Sessions Judge P Srikumar that an appeal challenging the conviction had been filed before the Supreme Court.

According to the prosecution, Shaji, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and without a valid driving licence, rammed his car onto the pavement near Egmore Children's Hospital on May 22, 2013, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring four others. He was convicted under Sections 304 (II) and 308 (four counts) of the Indian Penal Code, along with offences under the Motor Vehicles Act, by the VII Additional District and Sessions Judge.