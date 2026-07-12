Shah’s birthday call won’t alter anti-BJP stand: Thirumavalavan

Addressing a VCK zonal executive committee meeting in Kancheepuram, Thirumavalavan said personal relationships should not be confused with political ideology, noting that he had also received birthday greetings from Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“Opposing the BJP’s ideology is different from maintaining personal relationships,” he said, adding that his only concern was to prevent the BJP from becoming stronger and the RSS from establishing a foothold in Tamil Nadu.

Defending his repeated calls for opposition unity, Thirumavalavan questioned why his suggestion that the DMK and TVK should remain together to counter the BJP had attracted criticism. “I am concerned whether the DMK will return to power. I am equally worried that the AIADMK is being broken apart before our eyes,” he said.