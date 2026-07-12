Shah’s birthday call won’t alter anti-BJP stand: Thirumavalavan

KANCHEEPURAM: On a day revealing that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had telephoned him to wish him on his birthday, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan asserted that his opposition to the BJP remained unchanged and renewed his appeal for the DMK and TVK to work together to prevent the Sangh forces from gaining ground in the State.
Addressing a VCK zonal executive committee meeting in Kancheepuram, Thirumavalavan said personal relationships should not be confused with political ideology, noting that he had also received birthday greetings from Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
“Opposing the BJP’s ideology is different from maintaining personal relationships,” he said, adding that his only concern was to prevent the BJP from becoming stronger and the RSS from establishing a foothold in Tamil Nadu.
Defending his repeated calls for opposition unity, Thirumavalavan questioned why his suggestion that the DMK and TVK should remain together to counter the BJP had attracted criticism. “I am concerned whether the DMK will return to power. I am equally worried that the AIADMK is being broken apart before our eyes,” he said.
He argued that attempts to weaken the DMK were, in effect, attempts to dismantle Dravidian politics.
VCK chief maintained that opposing the BJP’s ideology is different from maintaining personal relationships
“The larger objective is to weaken Dravidian politics, which represents marginalised communities and Periyar’s ideology opposing Sanatana principles,” he said.
Drawing comparisons with Kerala and West Bengal, Thirumavalavan noted that parties which fiercely contest state elections still work together under the INDIA bloc nationally. “Why can’t such political maturity exist in Tamil Nadu?” he asked.