Shah targets Stalin on language issue, asks CM to impart med, engg education in Tamil

RANIPET: Amid the language row in Tamil Nadu involving the ruling DMK and the BJP-led Centre, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked Chief Minister M K Stalin to impart engineering and medical education in Tamil in the state and also paid rich tributes to the Tamil language.

Targeting the chief minister on the language issue, especially given Stalin's opposition to the 'imposition' of Hindi, Shah said the Narendra Modi government has effected changes and now ensured that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) aspirants could write the exam in their respective regional languages.

"Now the PM Narendra Modi government has ensured that the exam can be written in Tamil too," the home minister said, speaking at the 56th Raising Day of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at RTC Thakkolam in this district, about 70 km from Chennai.

He further said, "I appeal to the Tamil Nadu chief minister to start the engineering and medical education in Tamil in the state for the benefit of students."

Shah's comments targeted at the CM come in the wake of an intense language row in the state, where the ruling DMK has been claiming the imposition of Hindi through the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), a charge which the Centre has denied. The state government has maintained it will only follow the 2-language policy, i.e. Tamil and English.

Further, praising Tamil Nadu, Shah said the southern state's culture played a vital role in strengthening India's cultural stream.

"Be it administrative reforms, attaining spiritual heights, education or the unity and integrity of the nation, Tamil Nadu has reinforced Indian culture in every sphere," Shah said at the event, which was marked by a spectacular march-past of contingents, yoga display and commando operations.

The Tamil language, culture, and traditions are priceless jewels of India's heritage, which the entire nation proudly embraces today, Shah said.

Further, it was a matter of pride that the CISF Thakkolam Training Center, the Rajadithya Chozhan RTC has been named in honour of the great warrior and valiant Tamil king of the Chola dynasty, Aditya Chola.

King Aditya Chola carved tales of bravery and sacrifice on this very land of Tamil Nadu and attained martyrdom, further strengthening the glorious traditions of the Chola empire, he said.

Talking about CISF, he said the force's contribution is very important in achieving Prime Minister Modi's resolve of making India the third largest economy of the world and also a developed nation by 2047.

"Whether it is the industrial development of the country, business or research institutes, their security cannot be imagined without CISF soldiers. It is the result of CISF's unwavering loyalty and dedication that today the country is moving ahead safely in all these areas," Shah said.

The home minister, who was the chief guest at the CISF Raising Day celebrations, released the CISF’s magazine ‘Sentinel’ in the presence of CISF Director General Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, and inaugurated a gym and laid foundation stones for six welfare projects totalling Rs 94.37 crore on the occasion.

Earlier, he paid floral tributes to the CISF personnel who lost their lives while in service.