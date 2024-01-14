Shah assured NDRF funds after receiving panel report, says Baalu

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured to provide NDRF funds to Tamil Nadu affected by floods in December 2023, immediately after the inter-ministerial committee submits a comprehensive report to him on January 21, DMK Parliamentary party leader TR Baalu said on Saturday.

Baalu, who led an all-party MP delegation from Tamil Nadu and called on Shah at his residence in the national capital, said he was hopeful that the Centre would disburse the funds. The delegation told the Home Minister that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin spent the funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for relief and rehabilitation of the people affected by unprecedented rains.

“We told him to take speedy action on the memorandum submitted by our CM to PM Narendra Modi requesting Rs 37,907.21 crore for the massive damages caused due to Cyclone Michaung and unprecedented rain in the southern districts,” Baalu said.

The sum included an interim relief of Rs 15,645.59 crore and Rs 22,261.62 crore for permanent restoration.

“The Home Minister had said that he would convey at an early date the quantum of NDRF funds to be given and said that the funds would be released by January 27,” Baalu added.

Asked if Shah had committed any specific amount, Baalu replied that it would be known only after the Finance, Agriculture, and Home Ministries discuss and decide.

MPs K Jayakumar, Vaiko, K Subbarayan, S Venkatesan, D Ravikumar, K Navas Kani, and AKP Chinnaraj were part of the delegation that called on the Union Home Minister.