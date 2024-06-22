Shade net huts will be set up to control the veggies' prices, says MRK Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: State Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare department, MRK Panneerselvam on Saturday informed the Assembly that in order to keep the price of vegetables under control in summer, Rs 4 crore will be allocated to encourage the cultivation of vegetables and increase the supply of vegetables by setting up shade net huts in the districts that can supply vegetables to Chennai city.

Replying to the debate on demand for grants, Minister MRK Panneerselvam said, "A special scheme to promote maize cultivation in Tamil Nadu will be implemented in 18 districts with an allocation of Rs 30 crore. Green huts and shade net huts will be set up with a subsidy of Rs 10.19 crore to encourage high technology cultivation among the agriculturists and increase the production."

"Protection shades will be set up at five regulated sales halls at a cost of Rs 10 crore to protect agricultural produce from rain. An allocation of Rs 10 crore will be made for expansion of the area of other pulses including pigeon pea in Tamil Nadu and to increase their productivity. Rs 8.60 crore will be allocated to provide 2,000 metric tons of certified seeds of high yielding rice varieties to the farmers at 50 per cent subsidy to encourage the cultivation of small varieties of rice among the farmers, " he said.

Further, the Minister informed that the basic amenities of Kalaignar Centenary Park in Tiruvannamalai district and Semmozhi park in Chennai will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

"Around 400 demonstration plots of 5 acres will be set up in 10 districts at a cost of Rs 72 lakhs to promote intercropping of pulses with sugarcane. Cultivation of nutrient rich edible mushroom species like white button mushroom, milk mushroom, oyster mushroom etc., will be declared as agricultural activity in Tamil Nadu, " he noted.