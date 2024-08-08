Secondary-grade teacher posts filled in Chennai; many remain vacant in 28 districts

CHENNAI: The secondary-grade teachers (SGTs) transfer consultation that was completed on Monday revealed that 28 districts still have a high number of SGT posts vacant.

The SGTs are qualified to teach classes 1-5, and their transfer consultation was held across the State and wrapped up on Monday evening.

As per the data from the School Education Department, out of 38 districts, vacancies in 10 districts, including Chennai, have been fully filled. However, in the remaining 28 districts, including the neighbouring districts of Chennai, there are a large number of vacant posts.

Shockingly, the highest number of 892 vacancies is in Krishnagiri. Followed by Tiruvannamalai with 720 vacant posts, Tiruppur 500 posts, Dharmapuri 413, Pudukkottai 379, Tirupattur 364, Kallakurichi 325, Chengalpattu and Salem 289 each, Erode 186, Cuddalore 181 and Kancheepuram 65.

Speaking to DT Next, a government school teacher said, “If the court case regarding the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) is completed, the chances of these vacancies increasing are much higher as many teachers will be promoted to other positions. Hence, it’s important to fill them right away.”

With SGTs teachers mostly handling primary classes, including till Class 8 in some cases, teachers claim that having so many vacancies would affect teaching as well. “In the last few years, it has been TRB’s procedure to fill the vacancies in a temporary manner through the School Management Committee (SMC). The School Education Department directing schools to employ temporary teachers will also drastically affect the quality of education as these teachers are not serious about the results. The department and TRB must conduct fresh exams and fill the vacancies without regular delay,” opined the teacher.

Meanwhile, the TRB recently held an exam to fill 2,768 vacant posts under the Directorate of Elementary Education but the results are not yet released. For the past several decades, SGTs have been requesting equal pay for all teachers. The State government is yet to give a solution for that particular concern.