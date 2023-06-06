Sexual harassment case against police inspector, accused denies charges

TIRUCHY: A woman submitted a petition to the Tiruchy District Collector on Monday for taking action against a police inspector for sexually assaulting her. However, the inspector refused the charges and said it was being framed. A 27-year-old woman from Velacherry in Chennai was staying near Gandhi Market area and pursuing her M.Sc in a private college here had reportedly approached Fort All Women Police with a complaint against her cousin who reportedly sexually assaulted her and the police registered a case and arrested him.

The woman said in the petition that she went to the office of the City Police Commissioner to get an alteration in the FIR copy where an inspector of the police, though helping her, spoke to her and got her mobile number. Since then, the inspector had reportedly disturbed her frequently and called her to meet him personally.

He also reportedly sent a few obscene pictures to her through whatsapp. When the woman refused to yield to the inspector, he had reportedly threatened her. “When I lodged a complaint against the inspector with the police, no action was initiated. Finding no other go, I approached the collector for action against the police officer”, she said in the complaint. When contacted, the inspector refused the charges and claimed that he was being framed.