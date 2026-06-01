Sexual assault: Kin of 3-year-old victim besiege Kumarapalayam police station

Police said the accused sexually assaulted the child while she was playing near her house in her neighbourhood in Kumarapalayam on Sunday. The parents, who came to know of the incident, had lodged a complaint with the Kumarapalayam police.

After inquiries, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and arrested the accused on Monday.

Following his arrest, the family members and relatives descended on the police station in the morning. They sought the police to hand over the accused to them and also resorted to a roadblock protest.

Despite several rounds of talks, the protesters refused to leave the spot. Tension prevailed when they attempted to attack the accused while being taken from the police station.