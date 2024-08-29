Sexual assault case registered against Malayalam actor Jayasurya

CHENNAI: A case has been registered against Malayalam actor Jayasurya over a complaint filed by a female artist on being sexually assaulted.

It is reported that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited actress's house in Alusa area of ​​Ernakulam on Wednesday and recorded the complaint statement.

On the basis of the actress' statement that she had been sexually harassed her in the toilet, a report from Thanthi TV stated.

It is reported that police slapped non-bailable charges under IPC 354 (outraging the modesty of women), 354(A) (sexual harassment) and 509 ( Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against Jayasurya who is known for films like Vellam and Njan Marykutty.

As the SIT has started recording complaints and statements officially, more women are coming forward with shocking revelations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry, media reports added.

Meanwhile, this is the second sexual assault case against actor Jayasurya.

A sexual assault case had been registered against the person earlier too.