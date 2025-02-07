Sexual-assault accused YouTuber Divya Kallachi has HIV, claims actor Shakeela, warns of risk to children

CHENNAI: Actress Shakeela on Friday in a media interaction claimed that YouTuber Divya, who has recently been accused of sexually assaulting children, is an HIV patient. She also slammed movie makers for promoting underage romantic relationships in movies, as per a Thanthi TV report.

When reporters asked her about the recent scandal involving YouTuber Divya Kallachi, who was accused of sexually exploiting children and making tapes of it, Shakeela alleged that the YouTuber is an HIV patient, and that the kids could have been infected too.

Shakeela went on to speak about filmmakers 'glorifying' underage romantic relationships, saying that was causing adolescents to take the plunge too early. "Even parents these days think they have to be 'too friendly' with their kids, and they end up discussing everything with them. This was not the case when we were kids," she said. Shakeela also requested film directors to avoid scenes with underage consumption of alcohol and smoking.

Criticising parents for allowing young kids to use mobile phones, the actress asked mothers to be more committed to raising their kids. "Nowadays there are so many pieces of equipment to make life easy for women. We should go back to how things were 40 years ago so we can be healthy and happy," Shakila claimed.