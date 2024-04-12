Sexual abuse: BJP’s Dindigul district secretary arrested from Pollachi

MADURAI: After remaining on the run for three days, Magudeeswaran (55), BJP’s Dindigul West district secretary, was arrested by a special team for alleged sexual abuse.

According to police, Magudeeswaran, whose wife is the president of Pushpathur panchayat union, entered the government primary school kitchen and asked the cook about food being prepared for students.

He allegedly tried to drag her by her hand. But she screamed out loud, pushed him down and escaped.

He was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident. Based on her complaint, the Saminathapuram police near Palani booked a case and began searching for him.

The team traced his whereabouts to Pollachi, from where he was arrested, sources said.