Sewer cleaning robot launched in Madurai

MADURAI: A robotic machine has come into operation in Madurai to clear any block in the underground sewage system and remove sewage properly.

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services, introduced the facility under solid waste management programme at East Avani Moola street near Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai on Sunday.

The facility was aimed at eliminating manual scavenging and will be put to use in all hundred wards of Madurai Corporation.

The robotic device would be used for pumping sewage and also identifying any block in sewage.

The Minister said trained and skilled workforce would be involved in the operation.

Madurai Collector MS Sangeetha, Mayor of Corporation Indrani Ponvasanth, Commissioner of Corporation KJ Praveen Kumar, Superintending Engineer S Arasu, Zonal Chairperson P Pandi Selvi and others were present.