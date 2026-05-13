Sewage treatment plant with stabilisation pond set to serve Tiruchy by June-end

"The tender for the project was floated on May 2, 2023, by the Municipal administration and water supply department for Rs 216.20 crore. It was later revised to Rs 233.87 crore, and the work order was given to the Prathima Infrastructure Ltd., Hyderabad, and the works commenced on March 5, 2024," the mayor said.

He also noted that 74 per cent of the works were completed and the plant would start functioning from the end of June.