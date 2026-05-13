Sewage treatment plant with stabilisation pond set to serve Tiruchy by June-end

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy City Corporation's sewage treatment plant with water stabilisation pond system, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 233.87 crore, would be ready by June this year.
The project would benefit 50 wards out of the total 65 wards in the city, and over 74 per cent of the works were completed, said Mayor Mu Anbalagan here on Wednesday.
The Mayor inspected the ongoing construction of the sewage plant which has a total capacity of 100 MLD at Panjapur. Spanning across 574.38 acre of which 247.50 acre water stabilization system under National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) has been completed. The expansion of the programme citing the demand was being undertaken in an estimated cost of Rs 233.87 crore which commenced on March 5, 2024, and this would benefit the as many as 50 wards out of 65 wards in the corporation.
"The tender for the project was floated on May 2, 2023, by the Municipal administration and water supply department for Rs 216.20 crore. It was later revised to Rs 233.87 crore, and the work order was given to the Prathima Infrastructure Ltd., Hyderabad, and the works commenced on March 5, 2024," the mayor said.
He also noted that 74 per cent of the works were completed and the plant would start functioning from the end of June.