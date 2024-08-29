Sewage overflows for 3 years and counting; councillor, residents block road in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A council member of Thanjavur Corporation along with residents on Wednesday blocked road condemning the failure of the underground drainage system that led to the overflowing of sewage into residential areas.

According to sources, the sewage has been overflowing in the Layam area on Vilar Main Road in Thanjavur for more than three years and the residents from the area have been approaching the civic administration to rectify the problem but the officials pay no attention to the issue.

Against such a backdrop, the CPM council member (Ward No 35) M Vaijayanthi Mala along with the residents, party workers and AIDWA members assembled at Vilar main road and blocked the vehicle movement on Wednesday.

The protesting members raised slogans against the officials who failed to solve the issues. Due to the roadblock protest, the buses bound for Thanjavur from Kollangarai were stopped for more than an hour.

On information, the Mayor Shan Ramanathan and City Engineer Ramesh rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating council member and assured to solve the issue. Upon assurance, they dispersed from the spot.