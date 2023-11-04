Several TN dists to receive intermittent spells till Nov 8

CHENNAI: Heavy downpours are expected to lash western and southern parts of Tamil Nadu till November 8. The meteorological department has issued yellow warning, the strong easterlies and cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger widespread rain across the state.

A cyclonic circulation lies over south Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. The easterlies over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast now runs from the above cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood to North interior Karnataka and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

The weather department has issued a yellow warning for Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy rain till Wednesday. Some areas in the state are likely to receive light to moderate showers in the evening time.

As far as Chennai and suburbs are concerned, a few areas might get intermittent spells along with thunderstorm activity for the next few days. The maximum temperature in the daytime is expected to be lower than normal. The weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam will record around 31 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius respectively.

A city-based independent blogger, Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John stated that the state has been receiving good copious amounts of rainfall in the northeast monsoon season. Chennai is likely to witness late evening / night rains in the coming days.

In the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall in the state was recorded in Coimbatore district with 13 cm of rainfall. Followed by Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi and Alandur in Chennai district recorded 12 cm each. At least 11 cm of rainfall has been received in Tiruvallur and Thanjavur districts of Tamil Nadu.