Several TN dists announce holiday for schools & colleges today due to heavy rains: Details here

CHENNAI: Several districts in Tamil Nadu have announced a one-day holiday for schools and colleges due to heavy downpour on Monday.

Schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Thiruvarur districts have announced a one-day holiday.

Schools and colleges in Nagai district, including Kilvelur taluk, have announced a one-day holiday.

Schools in Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, and Chengalpattu districts have announced a one-day holiday.

Schools in Karaikal and Puducherry have announced a one-day holiday.

Earlier on last Sunday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai issued a yellow warning for coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai predicting heavy rain till today under the influence of cyclonic circulation and a trough prevailing over the sea.

"The rainfall activity in January is not an unusual activity in the state, we have witnessed moderate spells, and even a cyclone was formed a few years ago. The intense spells over coastal districts will reduce gradually from Tuesday. In addition, the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea is likely to move and monsoon spells expected over southern parts of Tamil Nadu from next week," said P Senthamarai Kannan, Director of the Area Cyclone Center at RMC.

The RMC also had stated that heavy rain is expected over Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Kanyakumari, on January 9 and 10, and some areas in isolated places in Tamil Nadu might receive light to moderate rain due to the same.