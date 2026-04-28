Several TN districts in Western region receive hoax bomb threats

COIMBATORE: A series of hoax bomb threats to district collector offices in Western districts triggered heightened security checks on Tuesday.
The Coimbatore district collector office received an email claiming that 13 cyanide gas stuffed explosives had been planted in the premises. This is the 34th bomb threat received by the collectorate.
Soon the bomb and disposal squads along with police personnel conducted thorough search across several government departments, parking areas and public spaces by deploying sniffer dogs and metal detectors. However, no explosives were found.
Similar hoax threats were received by the collector offices in Dharmapuri, Salem and Erode. They were warned of RDX bomb explosions. Police teams carried out intensive searches and found nothing suspicious. Police have registered cases and investigations are underway by cyber crime sleuths to track down the culprit.