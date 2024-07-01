Begin typing your search...
Several Tamil Nadu officials including Supriya Sahu, Gagandeep Bedi transferred in major bureaucratic shuffle

CHENNAI: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday transferred several offcials including the health and environment secretaries. Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Environment, Climate Changes and Forest Department, has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary of Health, replacing Gagandeep Singh Bedi who has now been posted as the head of the rural development department.
Incumbent PWD secretary B Chandra Mohan has been posted as the head of his old department --- tourism and religious endowments.
K Manivasan has been transferred from the culture and tourism ministry to the water resources department.
Here is the full list of transfers and postings:
- Dr. K. Manivasan, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department vice Dr. Sandeep Saxena, IAS;
- Dr. B. Chandra Mohan, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Public Works Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department vice Dr. K. Manivasan, IAS;
- Thiru Mangat Ram Sharma, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Public Works Department in the post created in para 1 above vice Dr. B. Chandra Mohan, IAS;
- Dr. P. Senthil Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Environment, Climate Changes and Forest Department in the post created in para 2 above vice Tmt. Supriya Sahu, IAS;
- Tmt. Supriya Sahu, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Environment, Climate Changes and Forest Department is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Health & Family Welfare Department vice Thiru Gagandeep Singh Bedi, IAS;
- Thiru Gagandeep Singh Bedi, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Health & Family Welfare Department is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department in the post created in para 1 above vice Dr. P. Senthil Kumar, IAS;
- Thiru Pradeep Yadav, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Highways and Minor Ports Department is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department in the post created in para 1 above vice Thiru A. Karthik, IAS, on leave;
- Dr. R. Selvaraj, IAS, Project Director, Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project-II, is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Highways and Minor Ports Department in the post created in para 3 above vice Thiru Pradeep Yadav, IAS;
- Thiru A. John Louis, IAS, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Cable TV Corporation is transferred and posted as Director of Social Security Scheme in the post created in para 4 above.
- Thiru M. Vijayalakshmi, IAS, Additional Secretary to Government, Housing & Urban Development Department is transferred and posted as Director of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy in the post created in para 4 above vice Tmt. Mythili K. Rajendran, IAS, retiring;
- Dr. N. Venkatachalam, IAS, Commissioner of Land Reforms is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research.
- Thiru T.N. Hariharan, IAS, Project Director/Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Land Reforms vice Dr. N. Venkatachalam, IAS;
- Tmt. R. Lilly, IAS, formerly Special Secretary to Government, Municipal Administrative and Water Supply Department is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Transport Department in the post created in para 3 above;
- The services of Dr. Sandeep Saxena, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department are placed at the disposal of Tamilnadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd. for appointment as its Additional Chief Secretary/Chairman & Managing Director vice Dr. M. Sai Kumar, IAS.
- The services of Dr. M. Sai Kumar, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary/Chairman & Managing Director, Tamilnadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd. are placed at the disposal of Tamil Nadu Industrial Investments Corporation Ltd. (TIIC) for appointment as its Additional Chief Secretary/Chairman & Managing Director vice Tmt. Mariam Pallavi Baldev, IAS, holding addl. Charge.
- The services of Dr. C.N. Maheswaran, IAS, Chairman, Overseas Manpower Corporation are placed at the disposal of Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation Ltd. for appointment as its Managing Director.
- The Government direct that Dr. R. Vaithinathan, IAS, Director of Information and Public Relations shall hold full additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation vice Thiru A. John Louis, IAS.
- The Government direct that Thiru T.S. Jawahar, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary/Project Director, Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project shall hold full additional charge of the post of Secretary to Government, Social Reforms Department vice Thiru T. Abraham, IAS.
- The terms and conditions of deputation of Dr. Sandeep Saxena, IAS; Dr. M. Sai Kumar, IAS; and Dr. C.N. Maheswaran, IAS on foreign service will be governed as per the orders issued in G.O. Ms. No.167, Public (Special.A) Department, dated 21.2.1994.
