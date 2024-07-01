Several Tamil Nadu officials including Supriya Sahu, Gagandeep Bedi transferred in major bureaucratic shuffle

CHENNAI: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday transferred several offcials including the health and environment secretaries. Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Environment, Climate Changes and Forest Department, has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary of Health, replacing Gagandeep Singh Bedi who has now been posted as the head of the rural development department.

Incumbent PWD secretary B Chandra Mohan has been posted as the head of his old department --- tourism and religious endowments.

K Manivasan has been transferred from the culture and tourism ministry to the water resources department.

Here is the full list of transfers and postings: