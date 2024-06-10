Several states against NEET exam now, says Tamil Nadu minister

TIRUCHY: Our war against NEET has now been intensified as several states have expressed their opinion to withdraw from the centralised examination, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi assuring that Tamil Nadu would stand in front to oppose it.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday after inspecting the stability of buildings in the schools here, the Minister said, despite the NEET being related to health department, school students are involved in it and so his department is more responsible in maintaining their mental health.

“The INDIA bloc has been extensively fighting against NEET from the beginning as it has been preventing students from rural areas from pursuing medical education,” he said. Stating that several states, including Maharashtra have expressed objection in conducting NEET, the Minister said, TN government will always oppose and continue to fight until the NEET has been abolished.

Meanwhile, the School Education Minister said that Tamil Nadu is committed to provide equal but standard school education to everyone and several countries have lauded the functioning of school education system, he said. The Minister also said the remaining 17,000 schools would be equipped with smart classrooms by this month end.