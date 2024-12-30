Several special trains passing through Tamil Nadu get extension till March 2025; check details here

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified extension of periodicity of the following special trains, for which advance reservations are open, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

1. Train No. 07695 Secunderabad - Ramanathapuram Special is extended from January 1, 2025 till March 26 and will run every Wednesday in this period (13 trips)

2. Train No. 07696 Ramanathapuram - Secunderabad special is extended from Jan 3 till March 28 and will run every Friday in this period (13 trips)

3. Train No. 07191 Kacheguda - Madurai Special is extended from Jan 6 till March 31 and will run every Monday in this period (13 trips)

4. Train No. 07192 Madurai - Kacheguda Special is extended from Jan 8 till April 2 and will run every Wednesday in this period (13 trips)

5. Train No. 07189 Nanded - Erode Special is extended from Jan 3 till March 28 and will run every Friday in this period (13 trips)

6. Train No. 07190 Erode - Nanded Special is extended from Jan 5 till March 30 and will run every Sunday in this period (13 trips)

7. Train No. 07435 Kacheguda - Nagercoil Special is extended from Jan 3 till March 28 and will run every Friday in this period (13 trips)

8. Train No. 07436 Nagercoil - Kacheguda Special is extended from Jan 5 till March 30 and will run every Sunday in this period (13 trips)

9. Train No. 07601 Secunderabad Villupuram Special is extended from Jan 2 till March 27 and will run every Thursday in this period (13 trips)

10. Train No. 07602 Villupuram - Secunderabad Special is extended from Jan 3 till March 28 and will runevery Friday in this period (13 trips)