Several special buses to be operated across Tamil Nadu from June 7 to 9

CHENNAI: Owing to the weekend and reopening of schools, the state transport department has made arrangements to operate special buses across the state from Friday.

A department release said that 535-570 additional buses will be operated from Kilambakkam to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur on Friday and Saturday respectively. Similarly, 160 additional buses will be operated from Koyambedu to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru on those days.

Also, 200 additional buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Erode, and Coimbatore to other parts of the state. From Koyambedu, a total of 45 additional buses will operate to Tiruvannamalai.

“As the school education department announced to reopen schools from Monday, 705 additional buses will be operated on Sunday to Chennai. Arrangements have been made to operate more additional buses as per requirement. Passengers can book their tickets through www.tnstc.in or the mobile app,” the release added.