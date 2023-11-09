Several parts of TN to receive heavy rainfall in next two days

CHENNAI: Several parts of Chennai received light to moderate rain during the morning hours of Thursday as an atmospheric downward circulation prevailed over the Kanniyakumari coastal regions. Under the existing weather conditions, the regional meteorological centre forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning at most places.

The Regional Meteorological Centre issued an orange warning with very heavy rainfall to the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, and Tirunelveli. Meanwhile, a yellow warning was issued to other districts for the next two days.

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected at one or two places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, the Nilgiris, and Coimbatore. Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Tirupur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, and Pudukottai are also expected to receive heavy rain.

On Wednesday, the Nilgiris recorded the highest amount of 23 cm of rainfall, while 15 cm of rainfall was recorded in Coimbatore. Tirunelveli reported 14 cm of rainfall, while Erode and Tiruppur received 12 cm of rainfall each. Among the neighbouring districts of Chennai, parts of Cuddalore and Chengalpattu received 5 cm of rainfall, while several parts of Chennai received 3 cm of rainfall.

Chennai is likely to witness a cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms for the next two days. The city is expected to experience a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be about 25 degrees Celsius.