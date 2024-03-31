Several parts of south TN likely to get mild showers till April 4

CHENNAI: Many parts of the state may get a break from soaring heat as the meteorological department predicted mild showers over south Tamil Nadu till April 4.



However, dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of the state and the maximum temperature to increase by two degree Celsius than usual.

A trough/wind discontinuity from interior Tamil Nadu to Chhattisgarh now runs from interior Tamil Nadu to Marathwada across interior Karnataka and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, light to moderate rain is likely to occur over south Tamil Nadu - Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur for the next two days.

On April 3 and 4, a few areas of coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are also expected to receive mild showers.

On the other hand, the dry weather is very likely to prevail across the state especially north and interior districts of Tamil Nadu including Dharmapuri, Kanchipuram, Krishnagiri, Ranipet.

The maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually up to two degree Celsius than normal at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu during the next five days.

It is likely to be 39 degree Celsius to 41 degree Celsius at isolated pockets over the north interior districts.

Many pockets in plains of interior areas might record 37 degree Celsius to 39 degree Celsius.

For the next five days, humidity in the state is likely to be about 30 to 50 percent in the afternoon, 40 to 70 percent during the rest of the day over plains of interior areas of Tamil Nadu and coastal areas are likely to experience at least 50 to 80 percent for the next five days.

As far as Chennai and suburbs are concerned, the maximum and minimum temperature are likely to surge marginally.

For the next two days, the temperature is expected to range from 35 degree Celsius to 36 degree Celsius.