Several new health facilities inaugurated in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Several new facilities including a PET-CT scan facility were inaugurated at the Government Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre and Kancheepuram District Headquarters Government Hospital by Minister For MSME and Tamilnadu Urban Habitation Development Board, Thamo Anbarasan, in the presence of health minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday.

The new PET CT Scan facility has been set up at a cost of Rs 12 crore at the hospital. A high dose rate Brachytherapy equipment that is used during the radiation treatment for cancer patient was also inaugurated, which has been set up at a cost of Rs 1.62 crore.

A cryostat machine valued at 27 lakhs for laboratory test purposes has also been provided to the hospital, along with liquid medical oxygen worth Rs 18.80 lakhs.













Meanwhile, a badminton court has also been constructed at the hospital at a cost of Rs 12 lakhs.

The minister said that the hospital has been catering to the needs of cancer patients since it's inception in 1969.

"It is not just the people from the Kancheepuram but people from the neighbouring districts are benefitted at the hospital. We are providing all the facilities and equipment to the hospital so that it becomes a key cancer center, " he said.

For the Kancheepuram District Government Hospital, an eye operation theater was also inaugurated, which has been set up at a cost of Rs 60 lakhs.

A Regional Public Health Laboratory will also be set up in the district at a cost of Rs 60 lakhs. The outpatient unit and District Public Health Laboratory, sub-health center constructed at a cost of Rs 30 lakhs in Siruthamur, was also inaugurated by the minister.

Talking about the cases of COVID-19 in the State, the health minister said that the number of cases of COVID-19 have declined and flu-like symptoms are common.

There has been a rise in the mental health issues post the pandemic and we discussed the same during the International Medical Conference recently.

The medical across the nation and even other countries have discussed the issues related to the public health concerns. He added that even the cases of dengue remained low in 2023, with less than 8,000 cases and 10 deaths, while more than 10,000 cases are reported every year.

The minister informed that the certificate verification is ongoing for 1,021 doctor posts and counselling will be started soon by the Medical Recruitment Board.

As many as 1,266 health inspectors and 983 sanitary inspectors will also be appointed.