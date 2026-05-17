Several key departments without ministers as TN awaits cabinet expansion

At present, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and nine ministers have taken the oath, leaving room for another 25 members to be inducted into the cabinet.

Political discussions regarding wider representation for alliance partners and supporting groups have already begun.

Sources indicate that the Congress party, which extended support to the ruling formation, could be allotted two ministerial positions in the expected cabinet expansion. However, some supporting parties are unlikely to seek cabinet representation.

The government recently announced portfolio allocations for the Chief Minister and the ministers who have already taken charge.

Vijay retained crucial responsibilities, including Home and Police-related departments.

N. Anand was allotted Rural Development, Aadhav Arjuna received Public Works, K.G. Arunraj was assigned Health, while K.A. Sengottaiyan was given the Finance portfolio.