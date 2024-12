Several express trains to run as per normal schedule; check details

CHENNAI: Several express trains which were earlier notified to run on diverted routes would run as per normal schedule due to non-availing of block.

Train No. 16848 Sengottai – Mayiladuthurai Express leaving Sengottai at 7.05 am on 27, 28, 30, 31 December

Train No. 12666 Kanniyakumari – Howrah Superfast Express leaving Kanniyakumari at 5.50 am on 28 December

Train No. 16128 Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express leaving Guruvayur at 11.15 pm on 27, 30 December

Train No. 16354 Nagercoil – Kacheguda Express leaving Nagercoil at 9.15 am on 28 December

Train No. 16321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Express leaving Nagercoil at 7.50 am on 28, 31 December, 2024 will run as per normal schedule, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Train No. 16322 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Express leaving Coimbatore at 8.00 am on 28, 31 December

Train No. 16340 Nagercoil – Mumbai CST Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 6.15 am on 31 December

Train No. 16368 Banaras – Kanniyakumari Kashi Tamil Express scheduled to leave Banaras at 4.20 pm on 29 December

Train No. 22671 Chennai Egmore - Madurai Tejas Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 6.00 am on 28, 31 December

Train No. 22672 Madurai – Chennai Egmore Tejas Express leaving Madurai at 3.00 pm on 28, 31 December

Train No. 16845 Erode – Sengottai Express leaving Erode at 2.00 pm on 27, 30 December and

Train No. 16846 Sengottai – Erode Express leaving Sengottai at 5.00 am on 28, 31 December, 2024 will run as per normal schedule, the release added.