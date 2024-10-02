Several express trains to get extra coaches in Oct, announces Southern Railway

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be augmented with additional general second-class coaches to meet passenger demand.

According to a release issued by Southern Railway, Train No 16057 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Sapthagiri Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central, Train No 16058 Tirupati – Dr MGR Chennai Central Sapthagiri Express leaving Tirupati, Train No 16053 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central, Train No 16054 Tirupati – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Tirupati from 02nd October to 15th October would be augmented with one general second-class coach and one chair car each.

Train No 22616 Coimbatore – Tirupati Superfast Express leaving Coimbatore from 03rd October to 15th October, Train No 22615 Tirupati – Coimbatore Superfast Express leaving Tirupati from 03rd October to 16th October, Train No 22617 Tirupati – SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express via Katpadi, Jolarpettai leaving Tirupati from 04th October to 15th October and Train No 22618 SMVT Bengaluru – Tirupati Superfast Express via Jolarpettai, Katpadi leaving SMVT Bengaluru from 05th October to 16th October, 2024 would be augmented with one general second-class coach and one chair car each, the release added.