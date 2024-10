Several express trains in Yesvantpur Yard cancelled; check details

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified cancellation of several train services due to suspension of Pit line in Yesvantpur Yard.

1. Train No 12291 Yesvantpur – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express leaving Yesvantpur at 10:45 pm on November 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29; December 6, 13, 20, and 27; January 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31; February 7, 14, 21, and 28; March 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2025 would be fully cancelled.

2. Train No 12292 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Yesvantpur Superfast Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11:30 pm on November 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; December 7, 14, 21, and 28; January 4, 11, 18, and 25; February 1, 8, 15, and 22; March 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2025 would be fully cancelled.

3. Train No 16573 Yesvantpur – Puducherry Express leaving Yesvantpur at 8:45 pm on November 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29; December 6, 13, 20, and 27; January 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31: February 7, 14, 21, and 28; March 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2025 would be fully cancelled

4. Train No 16574 Puducherry – Yesvantpur Express leaving Puducherry at 7:15 pm on November 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; December 7, 14, 21, and 28; January 4, 11, 18, and 25; February 1, 8, 15, and 22; March 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2025 would be fully cancelled, a release issued by Southern Railway said.

5. Train No 16511 KSR Bengaluru – Kannur Express will originate from SMVT Bengaluru at 8:30 pm from November 1 to March 31, 2025. The train will be diverted to run via Banaswadi, Hebbal and Chikka Banavara skipping stoppages at KSR Bengaluru and Yesvantpur.

6. Train No 16512 Kannur – KSR Bengaluru Express leaving Kannur at 5:05 pm from November 1 to March 31, 2025 will terminate at SMVT Bengaluru. The train will be diverted to run via Chikka Banavara, Hebbal, Banaswadi skipping stoppages at Yesvantpur and KSR Bengaluru, the release added.