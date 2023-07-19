Several dists of TN to receive heavy rain for the next two days

CHENNAI: Several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rain for the next two days due to change in the wind pattern flow, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Wednesday. As strong wind to prevail over the sea fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till July 23.



Due to moderate westerlies / northwesterlies prevails over the subdivision in the lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, Western ghats districts of Tamil Nadu - Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, and Nilgiris are likely to receive heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days, said a senior official of RMC.



The rest of the state will receive light to moderate rain. The maximum temperature is likely to surge by two - three degree Celsius than normal in the interior districts of Tamil Nadu. "However, for the coastal districts including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam the mercury level would be stable due to moisture over the sea and arrival of sea breeze is on time, " added the official.



For Chennai and its suburbs, some areas are likely to get mild showers. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to record around 36 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius for the next 48 hours.



In addition, the center has issued warning for Tamil Nadu fishermen not to venture into the sea till Sunday (July 23). As strong wind speed reaches 45 kmph to 55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph prevails over south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining the Comorin area.

