Several districts of TN likely to get heavy rain for next 2 days

CHENNAI: At least 16 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai is likely to receive heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days due to cyclonic circulation prevailing over the Bay of Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Sunday.

The maximum temperature is likely to decrease below the normal recorded temperature, especially over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

The cyclonic circulation over central parts of the South Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal now lies ver Central parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal between 4.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level. Also, the light to moderate westerlies prevails over the subdivision in the lower tropospheric levels.

"Under its influence, heavy rain is predicted, and a yellow warning has been issued for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Virudhunagar, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days," said a senior RMC official.

The weather department issued an orange alert for three districts – The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Theni predicting heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours. The rest of the State is expected to receive light to moderate rain.

Several districts of Tamil Nadu witnessed intense heat in the last few days, and there would be a decrease in the maximum temperature especially over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to record around 33 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively in Chennai and neighboring states for the next two days.



In addition, the Centre has issued warning for the Tamil Nadu fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 6.

As squally wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph prevails over north and south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Comorin area.