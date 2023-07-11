Several districts of TN likely to get heavy rain for 2 days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday predicted heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for several districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours.

The maximum temperature is likely to reduce than normal and cloudy weather to prevail over coastal districts for a few days.

"The cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast now lies over southwest Bay of Bengal between 4.5 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, at least 10 districts – Salem, Dharmapuri, Tirupathur, Vellore, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram is likely to get heavy rain along with thunderstorm and lightning for next two days," said a senior RMC official.

In addition, a few places across the state are expected to receive light to moderate rain, and the rain will gradually decrease in Tamil Nadu.

For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy, and some areas might get mild showers in the evenings.

Also, the maximum and minimum temperature will be reduced over coastal districts of TN due to the system formed over the sea.

The weather department issued a warning for Tamil Nadu fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 15.

As strong wind speed reaching 40 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 50 kmph is likely to prevail over north Tamil Nadu coast adjoining west-central and southwest Bay of Bengal.

According to RMC, in the last 24 hours, Sivagangai received the highest amount of rainfall with 11 cm.

Followed by Pudukottai 8 cm, Villupuram 7 cm, Cuddalore and Virudhunagar recorded 6 cm rainfall each.