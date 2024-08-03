Several districts of TN likely to get heavy rain and yellow warning issued for two days

CHENNAI: Several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rain and yellow warning issued for the same for the next two days, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

Light to moderate rain might occur over the rest of the state including Chennai in the coming days due to strong westerlies over the sea.

Under the influence of moderate westerlies/southwesterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels.

Heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity is predicted over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nilgiris, Erode, and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days. The meteorological department has issued yellow warnings for these districts. As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, slightly above normal rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu till August 8.

The rest of the state including coastal districts - Chennai, Tiruvallur districts are expected to witness mild showers in the coming days.

It might reduce the maximum temperature during the day time and record around 37 degree Celsius at both city and suburbs weather stations. Since, the southwest monsoon is likely to become vigorous, the state is expected to see moderate to intense spells this month.

In addition, surface wind warning has been given to Tamil Nadu that wind speed reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph is likely to prevail over the state.

Also, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea due to strong winds prevailing over the Gulf of Mannar, south TN coast and adjoining the Comorin area till August 7 (Wednesday).

According to RMC seasonal rainfall data, the state received 191 mm of rainfall against the average of 126.8 mm that is 51 percent more than usual.

Of which, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Tirunelveli district with 463 percent more recorded 228 mm of southwest monsoon spells.