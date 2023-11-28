Several Congress workers held for attempting to picket Khushbu’a house

CHENNAI: Several Congress workers were arrested on Tuesday when they attempted to picket the residence of NCW (National Commission for Women) member Khushbu Sundar in protest of her recent controversial tweet.

Congress workers led by the party's state SC wing head M P Ranjan Kumar gathered near her residence and attempted to picket the same.

The protesting congress workers sloganeered against the BJP leader for using the term 'Cheri' in her critique of a DMK sympathiser who questioned her alleged relative silence on the Manipur atrocities.

As condemnation poured in from various political quarters for her choice of language immediately after she posted the tweet last week, the State Congress SC wing had threatened to picket her residence in protest of her refusing to express regret for her tweet.

The Congress workers were arrested when they attempted to picket her residence Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Khushbu stood her ground and refused to apologise for her choice of vocabulary in the critical tweet.

Khushbu reasoned that she only meant loveable in French when she said 'Cheri' and hence she would not apologise.

She also criticised the Congress for its protest.