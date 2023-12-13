Several coastal dists of TN likely to get heavy rain on Dec 16, 17: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday has predicted heavy rain for nine coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on December 16 and 17 due to cyclonic circulation over Arabian Sea. During the northeast monsoon, Chennai recorded 45 percent excess rainfall with 1,079 mm against the normal rainfall of 743 mm.



Due to cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea now lies over southwest and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Districts including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu is likely to get heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity during this weekend. Light to moderate is likely to occur over one or two places in the state.

As far as Chennai and its suburbs are concerned, the sky conditions will be partly cloudy. Some areas are expected to receive light to moderate showers for the next two days. The maximum and minimum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations.

An independent weather blogger, K Srikanth stated that while most of Tamil Nadu may see dry weather, the northeast monsoon is expected to become active over delta and south Tamil Nadu. Monsoon spells are likely to occur over these areas between December 14 and December 16.

In addition, the weather department advised Tamil Nadu fishermen not to venture into the sea till December 17. As squally weather with wind speed 45 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Comorin area. According to RMC rainfall data, the state received a 4 percent deficit with 385 mm against the normal rainfall with 403 mm. At least 23 districts of Tamil Nadu recorded less rainfall during the NE monsoon season from October 1 to December 13.

Meanwhile, cyclone Michaung brought heavy rains, strong winds and subsequent damages to infrastructure and home and inundated many areas in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts. Several videos and messages surrounding the prediction of another cyclonic system being spread on social media platforms, the weather bloggers have denied the same.