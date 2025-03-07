Several Chennai EMU train services fully, partially cancelled on March 8

CHENNAI: EMU trains on Chennai-Gummidipundi/Sullurpeta will be fully and partially cancelled due to line block permitted in the MGR Chennai Central-Gudur section between Kavaraipettai and Ponneri stations from 1 pm to 5 pm (4 hours) on March 8.

1. Moore Market Complex (MMC)-Sullurupeta MEMU leaving MMC at 5:40 am, 10:15 am, and 12:10 pm, MMC-Gummidipundi EMU leaving MMC at 10:30 am, 11:35 am, and 1:40 pm, and Beach-Gummidipundi EMU leaving Beach station at 12:40 pm and 2:40 pm will be fully cancelled on March 8.

2. Gummidipundi-Moore Market Complex EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 1 pm, 2.30 pm, 3.15 pm, 3.45 pm, and 4.30 pm, and Sullurupeta- Moore Market Complex MEMU leaving Sullurupeta at 12:35 pm, 1:15 pm, and 3:10 pm will be fully cancelled on March 8.

3. Chengalpattu-Gummidipundi EMU leaving Chengalpattu at 9:55 am and Gummidipundi-Tambaram EMU leaving Gummidipundi at 3 pm will be partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Beach stations.

Because of these cancellations, the following passenger special trains will be operated on March 8.

1. MMC-Ponneri special will leave MMC at 10:30 am

2. MMC-Minjur special train will leave MMC at 11:35 am

3. Beach-Ponneri special train will leave Beach at 12:40 pm and 2.40 pm

4. MMC-Minjur will leave MMC at 1:40 pm

5. Ponneri-MMC will leave Ponneri at 1:18 pm and 3.33 pm

6. Minjur-MMC special will leave Minjur at 2:59 pm and 4:14 pm

7. Ennore-Beach special train will leave Ennore at 5:12 pm