Several auto workers' unions protest against bike taxis in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Several unions of auto workers affiliated with CITU, AITUC, LLF, MLF, DMTSP and SDTU protested on Thursday, seeking the State government to ban bike taxis.

S Subramaniam, convenor of the Federation of Auto Workers Unions, said that bike taxis such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido have affected auto workers' livelihoods.

"There is a loss of income due to the reduction in rides. We have given several petitions for the past four years. But auto workers have failed in the present government," he said.

They pointed out that no permissions for bike taxis are given anywhere in the country, but the State Minister states that the Centre has allowed the aggregators.