Seven-year RI for six convicted in Tenkasi fake currency notes case

MADURAI: Additional Sessions Court in Tenkasi convicted six men in a fake currency case and sentenced each of them to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, the VK Pudur police in Tenkasi district while conducting a vehicle check in 2016, arrested those six persons on charges of illegal possession of fake currency notes.

R Iyappan (37) from Edayar Thavanai, K Sermalingam (50) of Thayar Thoppu, J Moses Rajkumar (44) of Sankarankovil, M Manikandan (57) of Rajapalayam, S Veerapandian (57) and R Rajendran (52) were found guilty in the case.

The Sessions Judge N Mareeswari after examining the witnesses, pronounced the sentence and lauded the police.