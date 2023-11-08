Seven students held for ragging in Kovai

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Police arrested seven students of a private engineering college on Avinashi Road on Wednesday for ragging their junior by tonsuring his head, assaulting and also undressing him in the hostel while demanding money to consume liquor.

Police said the senior students had entered the room of a first-year student hailing from Tirupur at night recently and asked for money to buy liquor.

“When he refused, the seven students, studying second year and staying in the hostel, forcefully took him to their room and locked the doors. They then tonsured his head using a trimmer, undressed him, and also assaulted him. The torture continued till early morning before he was let go,” police said.

The seniors, who videographed the entire episode of abuse meted out to the junior also threatened him against revealing the incident to anyone.

Based on a complaint from the shocked parents of the 18-year-old boy, the Peelamedu police booked the abusers under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act as well for wrongful restraint, assault, and issuing threats. The accused persons were arrested and further inquiries are on.