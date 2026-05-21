Seven SC MLAs inducted into Vijay Cabinet; two get major portfolios

Among them, only a few have been entrusted with major portfolios, while others have been allocated relatively low-profile departments.

School Education Minister Rajmohan had already been sworn in during the formation of the initial Cabinet and continues to hold the key portfolio.

During the Cabinet expansion, six more Scheduled Caste MLAs were inducted into the Ministry.

V Gandhiraj, representing Arakkonam, was appointed Minister for Cooperation, while S Kamali, elected from Avinashi, was given the Animal Husbandry portfolio.