Seven men sentenced to life imprisonment in revenge murder case

MADURAI: Principal District and Sessions Court, Srivilliputhur, Virudhunagar district, on Wednesday convicted seven men in a case of murder and sentenced each of them to undergo life imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, an armed gang murdered S Aravindan (28), a loadman from Senayapuram Colony, in revenge. The incident occurred on March 30, 2022. Based on a complaint, M Pudupatti police filed a case under Sections 341, 302, 347, 348, 342, 506 (ii), 120 (B), 109, 34 and 326 of IPC and arrested a total of 16 persons. The accused including N Arunpandian (31) of Muthuramalingam Nagar, Sivakasi, M Parthiban (33) of Reserve Line, R Mareeswaran (26) of Nehruji Nagar, S Mathan (32) of Muthuramalingam Nagar, S Palaniselvam (37), R Ponraj (38) and M. Jothilingam (24) of Samathuvapuram, Anaiyur panchayat, Sivakasi were found guilty of the murder.

After examining the witnesses, Principal District Judge K Jeyakumar convicted seven men and pronounced the sentence, and others were acquitted. Besides, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of the accused, sources said.