Seven illegal resorts sealed in the Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Seven resorts functioning without valid permits were sealed in the Gudalur and Masinagudi areas in the Nilgiris on Wednesday.
The action follows court directions to initiate action against buildings raised without approval and those converted to commercial use in violation of norms.
A team of municipality officials identified four unlicensed resorts in Thorapalli under Gudalur limits and sealed them. Similarly, in Masinagudi, under the Gudalur Panchayat Union, three more resorts operating without approvals, including some built along the river banks, were locked and sealed after inspection.
Recently, four buildings were sealed near Ooty. Officials said the momentum of the crackdown on unauthorised buildings would also continue in the coming days.