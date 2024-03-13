Seven held for gang rape of minor in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: Seven persons were arrested on Tuesday for sexual assault and rape of a 17-year-old girl in Tirupur.

Police said the victim from the Vellakovil area and studying second year at a polytechnic college in Dharapuram had come to see a car procession during a temple festival in the neighbourhood on Saturday night.

Then, two persons, who struck a conversation with the girl, took her to a secluded area by assuring to shoot and post her dance in their ‘you tube’ channel. Under the pretext of taking video, they started to misbehave with her.

Five other youth, who came there took her away forcefully and raped the girl. On receiving a complaint from the parents of the victim, the Kangeyam All Women Police held the accused persons under Pocso and other relevant sections.