Seven fishermen released from Sri Lankan custody return to Chennai

CHENNAI: Seven fishermen from Rameswaram, who were recently released from Sri Lankan custody, arrived in Chennai on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu fisheries department officials welcomed the fishermen at the airport and arranged transportation to their hometown.

The fishermen, hailing from Rameswaram in the Ramanathapuram district, were fishing near Kachchathivu in August when they were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The naval patrol accused them of crossing the maritime boundary and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

They were subsequently detained along with their catch and fishing nets and boats was seized.

Following their detention, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote an urgent letter to India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging the central government to take necessary steps for their release.

In response, Indian diplomats in Sri Lanka negotiated with Sri Lankan officials.

Recently, the Sri Lankan court ordered the release of the seven fishermen, who were then handed over to Indian embassy officials.

The Indian embassy arranged their return to Chennai, providing them with flight tickets and other necessary facilities.

The fishermen flew from Colombo to Chennai on an Air India flight last night.