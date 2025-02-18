Seven college students held for gang-raping 17-year-old Coimbatore girl

COIMBATORE: In a shocking incident, seven college students were arrested for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Coimbatore.

Police said two of the accused had befriended the girl through Snapchat, an instant messaging app, and took the girl to their room in Kovaipudur where they raped her.

The survivor, a Class 12 dropout, lives with her grandmother. As she went missing on February 15, the grandmother informed her father, who after a futile search lodged a missing complaint with police. The girl returned home early the next morning and revealed the incident to her family.

The police then picked up Jebin (20), Rakshith (19), Abineshwaran (20), Deepak (20), Yadavaraj, Muthu Nagaraj (19), and Nithish (20) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for sexually assaulting the girl. They also seized a two-wheeler used by the accused to take the girl to their room.

Police said that the accused persons who hail from different areas and stay together in the room had sexually assaulted the minor girl in the past, too.

The seven accused were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. They are presently lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

The incident comes days after three minor boys and an 18-year-old youth were arrested for sexually assaulting two minor girls and a boy in Pollachi near Coimbatore for the past few months.