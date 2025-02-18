Bid to rape woman cop at Palavanthangal has shocked TN: BJP leader Annamalai

CHENNAI: Expressing shock and dismay over the alleged sexual assault of a woman police constable at Palavanthangal railway station in the city, State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday said the heinous crime had sent shockwaves across, leaving every family in a state of deep fear and trepidation.

Pointing out the alleged rise in crimes against women in TN, Annamalai said, “The gruesome incident of a female police constable being subjected to sexual assault at a public place is a damning indictment of the DMK government’s abject failure to ensure the safety and security of women in Tamil Nadu.”

“This heinous crime has sent shockwaves across the State, leaving every family in a state of deep fear and trepidation,” he noted in the statement. Citing the alleged ‘systemic failures’, the former IPS officer charged, “The fact that anti-social elements are roaming free, without any fear of the law or the government, is a testament to the DMK government’s ineptitude and lack of will to tackle the issue.”

The BJP leader also questioned the competence and effectiveness of the State’s law enforcement machinery, stating, “The police, who are duty-bound to protect the citizens, have their hands tied, and the government machinery is in a state of paralysis.”

“Every day, a new incident of sexual crime is reported, and yet, the government and the police department seem to be in a state of denial, refusing to take concrete action to address the issue,” he claimed.

Further, Annamalai questioned Chief Minister MK Stalin’s awareness of the gravity of the situation and the consequences of the government’s inaction.