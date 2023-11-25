SETC's recruitment written test results will be conducted on Nov 27

CHENNAI: State Express Transport Corporation has announced that it would release the results of the written test conducted for the drivers cum conductors recruitment on November 27.

For the recruitment notification issued by the SETC for the 685 drivers cum conductors posts, it has received applications from 11,117 persons. In the written examination conducted the Institute of Road Transport and Anna University on November 19, 9352 persons appeared in the exams held in 10 districts in 20 examination centres.

Already, the answer key for the written examination was released on the TANCET website.

A SETC release said that the examination results would be released on November 27 on its www.arasubus.tn.gov.in. After the results, as per the government order dated February 14, 2023, the certificate verification, driving test and interview would be held. Only after the certificate verification including driving and conductor licence, the candidate would be eligible for the driving test and interview if they are physically fit.