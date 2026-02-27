SETC, Torrent Gas launch CNG refuelling station at Nagapattinam

The CNG station at the Nagapattinam depot was inaugurated by SETC managing director R Mohan. Torrent Gas executive directors Prakash Sajnani and KSR Prasad were present.

SETC release noted the new CNG station would streamline refuelling for buses, help reduce vehicular emissions and support efforts to improve air quality in the State. The facility will also cater to private vehicles, commercial vehicles and public transport services.