SETC, Torrent Gas launch CNG refuelling station at Nagapattinam

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), in partnership with Torrent Gas, on Wednesday commissioned a compressed natural gas (CNG) refuelling station at the Nagapattinam depot as part of efforts to promote green mobility in the State.
The CNG station at the Nagapattinam depot was inaugurated by SETC managing director R Mohan. Torrent Gas executive directors Prakash Sajnani and KSR Prasad were present.
SETC release noted the new CNG station would streamline refuelling for buses, help reduce vehicular emissions and support efforts to improve air quality in the State. The facility will also cater to private vehicles, commercial vehicles and public transport services.
Under the agreement with SETC, public transport buses will gradually shift from diesel to CNG. The move is expected to improve fuel efficiency, reduce operating costs and cut carbon emissions. In the first phase, around 70 SETC buses will be operated using CNG.
Torrent Gas is authorised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board to supply CNG and piped natural gas services in Karaikal and in the Nagapattinam district.
CNG is primarily composed of methane with small amounts of other hydrocarbons. It is stored at high pressure, enabling efficient onboard storage for vehicles.
The initiative is part of a broader push by SETC and Torrent Gas to expand the use of cleaner fuels and strengthen green energy adoption across Tamil Nadu.