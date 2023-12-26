SETC to operate spl AC servicesto T’malai for Pournami Girivalam

CHENNAI: State Express Transport Corporation will be operating AC buses from Chennai to Tiruvannamalai on December 26 for the convenience of devotees travelling for the Pournami (full moon day) festival Girivalam.

An official release issued by the SETC managing director said that the corporation would operate 20 seater cum sleeper AC buses and seater AC buses on Tuesday.

The passengers can book their tickets online at www.tnstc.in and the tnstc official app for their journey.

Passengers can also call 9445014452 and 9445014424 at Koyambedu for any queries on bus operations.