SETC to operate special buses to Sabarimala for pilgrims

CHENNAI: To help devotees from Tamil Nadu to visit the Sabarimala temple, the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) will be operating special buses from Chennai, Trichy, Madurai and Puducherry/Cuddalore from November 16 to January 16, 2024.

Every year, special buses would be operated to Kerala for the annual Mandala and Makaravilakku poojas in the Lord Ayyappa Swamy temple at Sabarimala, SETC managing director K Elangovan said in a statement.

"This year, from November 16 to January 16, 2024, special buses - ultra deluxe and non-AC sleeper and seater buses would be operated to Pamba. As per the Sabarimala Devasthanam announcement that the temple would be closed from December 27 to 30, the special buses will not be operated from December 27 to 29," he said.

Besides, as more pilgrims are expected to travel from Tamil Nadu this year, additional services will be introduced. Commuters can make online bookings 30 days in advance through www.tnstc.in and the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Official app. For further details, the following numbers can be contacted: 9445014452, 9445017793, 9445014424, 9445014463 and 9445014416.