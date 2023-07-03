SETC to add 200 non-AC sleeper-cum-seater buses

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation would soon add 200 non-AC sleeper-cum-seater buses to its fleet. According to a senior SETC official, the decision was taken considering the demand from the passengers.

“The tickets on the sleeper-cum-seater buses get booked quickly, as the passengers prefer it. They can travel comfortably due to the seating arrangement of one plus two with all the upper berths,” the official said.

In the existing sleeper- cum-seater buses, there are 31 seats and 15 sleepers for passengers. “All the buses have upper sleeper berths and seats on the lower level. We are thinking of providing lower berths replacing the single seat row for the benefit of senior citizens and women passengers, who are not comfortable climbing to the upper level,” the official said.

To provide better passenger amenities, the SETC has sought TNSTC Enthusiasts, a group promoting public transport, to gather passenger views on improving the facilities. The official said they are planning to provide a built-in pillow in the sleeper seat instead of separate pillows which go missing or damaged. “We are thinking of changing seat cover from clothes to Rexine to avoid it getting dirty. Also, as USB charging ports provided in the buses are getting easily damaged, we are considering providing conventional plug points in the new buses,” the official added. The corporation operates 1,078 buses, including 100 sleeper-cum-seater buses, in 112 inter-State routes and 139 intra-State routes.